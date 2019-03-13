Maida Adele Barrington, 93, of North Kingstown, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Wellesley G. Barrington. Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Angus, Jr. and Maida E. (Hall) MacLeod.

Maida was a ceramic instructor and manufacturer for Pleasant Valley Gift Shop in North Kingstown for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a son in law Edward Klosowski of North Kingstown; and her siblings Bertha MacLeod and Angus MacLeod, III. She was predeceased by two daughters Kathleen Klosowski and Rosemary Sny; a grandson Christopher Klosowski; and a sister Arlene MacLeod.

Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday March 14 from 4-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society, 205 Hallene Rd # 209, Warwick, RI 02886, or the , 935 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019