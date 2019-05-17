Marcia Swornsbourne Tenney (84) peacefully passed away at her home in Snug Harbor, RI on May 14, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA on March 20, 1935 to the late Frederick and Edith (Wilson) Swornsbourne.

She grew up in North Brookfield, MA and graduated from Becker College in Worcester, MA.

Since 1941, her happiest days were spent in Snug Harbor as a young girl in the summer and subsequently retiring there for 23 years with her husband, Harry.

Her love for life was evident to all who knew her, especially those that were the recipients of her famous chocolate chip cookies. She was active in numerous organizations in the many towns she resided in, notably, New Comers Club, PEO, Rainbow, bridge group, Bible study, prayer circle, deacon and elder of her church, as well as many other church activities.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry Tenney and their two daughters, Jena Anthony (Michael) of London, England and Andrea Katz (Jon) of Baltimore, Maryland. She has left many fun lasting memories for her five beloved grandchildren, Brittany, Andrew, Avery, Connor and Matthew.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI.

A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St, Peace Dale, RI. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 17 to May 24, 2019