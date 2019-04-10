Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Margaret A. Emery

Margaret A. Emery Obituary
Margaret A. Emery, 93, of Wakefield, passed away Sunday, April 7th at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald R. Emery.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late William and Aldia (Roy) Holland.
Mrs. Emery retired from the University of Rhode Island and had also worked at Monsignor Clarke School. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Tower Hill Fire Station, and was a devoted and enthusiastic Boston Red Sox Fan
She is survived by two sons, William Emery and Kevin Emery; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Donald Emery, Jr. and Bruce Emery.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday April 12th, 4-6 pm. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, South Team, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystoritfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019
