|
|
Margaret A. Emery, 93, of Wakefield, passed away Sunday, April 7th at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald R. Emery.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late William and Aldia (Roy) Holland.
Mrs. Emery retired from the University of Rhode Island and had also worked at Monsignor Clarke School. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Tower Hill Fire Station, and was a devoted and enthusiastic Boston Red Sox Fan
She is survived by two sons, William Emery and Kevin Emery; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Donald Emery, Jr. and Bruce Emery.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday April 12th, 4-6 pm. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, South Team, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystoritfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019