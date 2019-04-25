Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Keaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret F. Keaney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret F. Keaney Obituary
Margaret F. Keaney, 92, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Warner M. Keaney. Born in Biddeford, ME, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Murphy) Judge.
Margaret worked in the Registrar's Office at U.R.I for 35 years before retiring.
She is survived by her son James W. Keaney and his wife Ellenann of Narragansett; her sister Mary Lou Manning and her late husband Richard and her brother Peter Judge and his late wife Janet all of Biddeford, ME. She was predeceased by her daughter Barbara A. Keaney.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now