Margaret F. Keaney, 92, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Warner M. Keaney. Born in Biddeford, ME, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Murphy) Judge.
Margaret worked in the Registrar's Office at U.R.I for 35 years before retiring.
She is survived by her son James W. Keaney and his wife Ellenann of Narragansett; her sister Mary Lou Manning and her late husband Richard and her brother Peter Judge and his late wife Janet all of Biddeford, ME. She was predeceased by her daughter Barbara A. Keaney.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
