Marguerite "Marge" J. Bumpus (Johnson), Ph.D., 90, of Carolina, RI died suddenly February 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Curtis F. Bumpus, who sadly pre-deceased her on October 28, 2004.

She was born in Orange, MA on December 30, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Axel and Ann (Bloomquist) Johnson.

Marge's varied career saw her as an elementary school teacher, professor at URI, also acting Vice President at URI. While at URI, she served on the faculty senate and was the former chair of the board on student conduct. She was also chair of the dept. of education. When she retired from teaching in 1990, she was an interim Vice President of student development. She earned many prestigious awards including URI foundation's teaching excellence award. She earned an Endowed Literacy Scholarship to support a deserving second year masters degree students in literacy in her name. Marge was a published author, renowned international speaker, real estate agent and literacy volunteer.

Along the way she found time to raise five children, became a licensed pilot, earned her cdl truck drivers' license and a chauffeurs' license, and became a state representative of RI district 52.

She leaves a daughter, Brenda LaFazia and her husband Tom, of Wakefield, RI and sons, Barry and his fiancée Tomoe, of Mesa AZ, Brent and his wife Jinky, of Banning CA, and Bruce and his wife Ginger of Putnam, CT. She also has 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Nancy Chiasson of Athol, MA. She was predeceased by a son, Brian, and a grandson, Benjamin.

Services were held at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 4 p.m. Calling hours preceded the services from 1-4 p.m. Burial will be private at South Cemetery, Orange MA.

The Education Honor Society, Kappa Delta Pi, Iota Sigma Chapter, at URI will be very grateful for donations made in memory of Marge. Checks should be made payable to Kappa Delta Pi, Iota Sigma Chapter. The address is Dr. Susan Brand, Iota Sigma Chapter Counselor, 702 Chafee Social Science Building, School of Education, University of Rhode Island, 02881. For online condolences, visit www.Averyfuneralhome.com