Marie A. Acton , 97, of 126 Cynthia Drive, North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late William D. Acton. She was born on November 12, 1922 in Braintree, MA and was the daughter of James and Gladys Fontoni. She and her husband lived in many parts of the country and world due to his Navy career. She is survived by her son, Ronald C. Acton and his wife Eleanor, her daughter Lynne (Morgan) Bell and son-in-law David, and daughter-in-law Diane Acton, all of North Kingstown. She had a deceased son, William D. Acton, Jr. She has four grandsons, Joshua and Nathan Morgan of North Kingstown, Seth Acton of Charlestown, RI and Jesse Acton of Nashville, TN and many great grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Joan Fontoni of Braintree, MA and Marjorie Parsons of Sun City, Florida. Marie was a beautiful person. She will be remembered for her kindness, caring and concern for others. She loved spending time with her family and friends. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later time.

