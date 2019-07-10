Marie "Dorine" Paton, age 84, of Wawaka, IN, formerly of Narragansett, RI passed away on October 17, 2018 as the result of heart complications. She was born on July 6, 1934 the daughter of Theophile and Marie Edna (Boudreau) Laferriere in Centerdale, RI.

She is survived by five children, Beverly (Keith) Babcock of Coventry, RI, Patricia (Richard) Gabbard of Wawaka, IN, Ronald (Tina) Paton of Ajo, AZ, Dennis (Lisa Rotundo) Paton, and Irene Crabtree; twelve grandchildren, Vanessa, Thomas, Marissa, Tonya, Ronald, Alyssa, Jonathan, Sara, Michael, Matthew, Curtis, and Brianna; four great-grandchildren, Alexander, River, Serenity, and Leo; along with a brother, Norbert Laferriere.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bobby" Paton; her parents; two sisters, Julie Finn and Rida Clark; and the love of her life, Elvis Presley.

Dorine knitted beautifully, making countless quilts, sweaters, hats, and mittens to keep her grandchildren warm. She enjoyed Bingo, listening to Elvis, and dolphins. Dorine never forgot a birthday, and sent countless cards over the years to her friends and family.

A Cremation Committal has taken place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier, IN.

A memorial prayer service in Dorine's honor will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Rhode, Island 02879. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a local animal shelter in Dorine's honor. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 10 to July 17, 2019