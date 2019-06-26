Marilyn H. Fonzo (Hanley), 75, of Narragansett, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Jerry S. Fonzo for 52 years. Born in Westerly, a daughter of the late James F. and Marie (Holly) Hanley.

Marilyn was a chemist for Estee' Lauder for many years before retiring and was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Robert J. Fonzo and Tammy of Narragansett and their daughter Abigail Fonzo; Marianne L. Lawrence and her husband Peter of Hampstead, NC and their children Edward and Charlotte Lawrence; Elizabeth M. Kelly and her husband Derek of Narragansett; her siblings, Col. Dr. James F. Hanley (U.S. Army Ret.) and his wife Kathy of Aurura, CO and their children Patrick, Peter, and Paul Hanley; George and his wife Pauline Hanley of East Millinocket, ME; her in laws, the late Joseph and his wife Emma Fonzo of Cassleberry, FL and their children John and David Fonzo; the late Carl and his late wife Virginia Fonzo and their children Doreen Butler, Judith Lee Bianco and her husband Gerard, and Francine Fonzo; the late AnnaMarie Santarsiere and her children Joseph Santarsiere, Donna Ailsworth, and Tina Rupich and her husband Benjamin.

Funeral will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield at 8:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to World Wildlife Federation, 1250 24th Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20037.