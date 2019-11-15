Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Marjorie E (Fitzgerald) Spicer

Marjorie E (Fitzgerald) Spicer Obituary
Marjorie E. (Fitzgerald) Spicer, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John W. Spicer, Jr. Born in Norwich, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late John and Pearl D. (Whitmarsh) Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Spicer was one of the first employees at Kent County Hospital. She worked as a secretary for the Quonset Naval Base and the Newport Naval Base. After retiring, Mrs. Spicer worked as a bookkeeper at Juggles Toy Store in East Greenwich and Wakefield, and the Toy Cellar in Wickford. She was a member of the Eastern Star EOS #25. Mrs. Spicer was famous for her pies and loved to crochet. She adored and cherished her family and friends.  
Her family has many great memories and stories that will be told for generations to come as her memory carries on.
Mrs. Spicer was the beloved mother of Marjorie E. Regnaiere (late husband Raymond), John W. Spicer, III (wife Beverly), Bradford D. Spicer (wife Debra), Susan E. Ellis (husband Charles) and Cheryl L. Bergemann (husband Scott); devoted sister of the late Catherine Phillipp, Mary Fargo, Richard Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald and Roy Fitzgerald. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9-11 am with a funeral service to follow at 11 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to | Corporate Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Continuum Care of Rhode Island, 1350 Division Rd Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
