Mark F. Rippe, 77, of Kingston, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was the husband of Amy Lloyd Rippe. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Hermann F. Rippe and Rose Mary (Slobodzian) Rippe.

Mark was a veteran of the Vietnam War in its early days, working as a jet mechanic in the US Air Force. After being discharged, he worked with Joe Papp's Shakespeare in the Park in NYC as an electrician. He moved to Rhode Island in 1966 to join the Trinity Square Repertory Company as an electrician, working there for seventeen years and rising to master electrician; it was while working there that he met his wife Amy. During this time he was also a member of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians (NABET), working on film and television. From 1983 until 2011, Mark worked as a high-speed data engineer for Cox Communications. His curiosity about how things work led to his avid interest in anything mechanical, electrical or electronic. Mark's interest in electronics led to his involvement in everything from theatrical endeavors, to building his first computer in the mid-1970s; he was inventive and innovative, always seeking new ways to achieve his goals. There were no home construction projects he would not tackle. He was an active ham radio operator, but he also loved to cook and bake bread – his sourdough was well loved by all. Throughout Amy's teaching career, Mark assisted building science equipment, sets for plays, firing a cob oven every week for students to bake sourdough bread, and supported in countless ways. Mark didn't dance, but he loved most music genres, humming along. But above all he was a loving father and husband; his family was the real focus of his life. He will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and his willingness to help anyone.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children Deirdre M. Rippe and Peter F. Rippe; brother Carl Eric Rippe and his wife Elizabeth; nephews Joseph Rippe and Richard Rippe; nieces Amy Rohrer, Megan Reuter, Alison Burchell, and Laura Burchell.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. The funeral for family and friends will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's name may be made to the Wounded Worriers Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019