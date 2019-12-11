Home

Mary C. (Deliz) Marchetti


1929 - 2019
Mary C. (Deliz) Marchetti Obituary
Mary C. (Deliz) Marchetti, 90, of 10 Pinoak Drive, Exeter, RI, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 8, 2019, surrounded in love by her family. For more than 64 years she was the devoted wife of the late Lawrence A. Marchetti, Sr. Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Furtado) Deliz. In addition to raising her family, Mary worked for the South Kingstown School Department as a teacher's aide for several years. Mary was always very active in her Church and was a Eucharist Minister for several years in South County. Along with her husband Larry, she ran the Soup Kitchen at The Church of God on Allens Ave. in Wakefield for 14 years. She is survived by 8 children, Lawrence A. Marchetti Jr, of Apache Junction, AZ, Patricia M. Marchetti and her partner Joanne Guilmain of Foster, Stephan M. Marchetti and his wife Maryanne, of Cranston, John W. Marchetti and his wife Gladys of Foster, Pasquale R. Marchetti and his wife Karen of South Kingstown, Joanne M. Marchetti of Exeter, Richard F. Marchetti, Sr. and his wife Deborah of South Kingstown, and Mary E. Marchetti and her husband Edward C. Bruno Jr. of Hope Valley. She is also beloved" Nonni" to 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and three sisters: Capt. Daniel Deliz, Retired US Army, and his wife Catherine, Rose (Deliz) Petteruti and her husband Robert, CWO Ramona F. Deliz, US Army Retired, Beverly (Deliz) Daffron and her husband James . The funeral will be 8:30 am on Thursday Dec 12 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at Christ the King Church. Burial will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Wednesday December 11th 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in her memory to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence RI 02907 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
