Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Doughty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Candace (Taft) Doughty


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Candace (Taft) Doughty Obituary
Mary Candace Taft Doughty, born Aug. 21, 1928, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her home in Wakefield, RI. She was the beloved wife of Edwin J. Doughty for 70 years. Born in Unionville, CT, she was a daughter of the late Orvis G. and Frances (Swanston) Taft and sister of the late Orvis Taft and Frederick Taft.
Mary was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Farmington High School. She was involved in many activities, including cheerleading and drama club. She trained at Boston Children's Hospital School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for over 40 years before retiring, and she volunteered at South County Hospital for several years after her retirement. Mary and her husband lived and raised their family for 37 years at Hamilton Beach in North Kingstown. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, as well as traveling with her husband, friends and family to tropical islands and across the United States. She was an avid reader and a lover of British mystery shows. Mary loved her family with joy, and opened her heart to many. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Doughty, and their three daughters, Candace (Donald) Marge of Wakefield, Cynthia (Brian) Fandetti of Matunuck, and Christi (Robert) Saurette of West Kingston. Mary was blessed with seven grandchildren: Graham Parker, Alex Fandetti, Sasha Birch, Sonja Marge-Barrows, Staesha Hendershot, Zoe and Dylan Saurette, as well as eight great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now