Mary Candace Taft Doughty, born Aug. 21, 1928, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her home in Wakefield, RI. She was the beloved wife of Edwin J. Doughty for 70 years. Born in Unionville, CT, she was a daughter of the late Orvis G. and Frances (Swanston) Taft and sister of the late Orvis Taft and Frederick Taft.
Mary was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Farmington High School. She was involved in many activities, including cheerleading and drama club. She trained at Boston Children's Hospital School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for over 40 years before retiring, and she volunteered at South County Hospital for several years after her retirement. Mary and her husband lived and raised their family for 37 years at Hamilton Beach in North Kingstown. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, as well as traveling with her husband, friends and family to tropical islands and across the United States. She was an avid reader and a lover of British mystery shows. Mary loved her family with joy, and opened her heart to many. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Doughty, and their three daughters, Candace (Donald) Marge of Wakefield, Cynthia (Brian) Fandetti of Matunuck, and Christi (Robert) Saurette of West Kingston. Mary was blessed with seven grandchildren: Graham Parker, Alex Fandetti, Sasha Birch, Sonja Marge-Barrows, Staesha Hendershot, Zoe and Dylan Saurette, as well as eight great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019