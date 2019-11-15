|
Mary Catherine DeFanti, 83, formerly of Wakefield, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late David Rockwell DeFanti.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Nelson G. and Helen (Nystrom) Bourret.
Mrs. DeFanti was a Registered Nurse, having graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at South County Hospital for 30 years before retiring in 1991.
She enjoyed going to the beach to watch the waves, having quiet lunches and visits with friends, and especially spending time with her dearly loved grandson. She was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
She is survived by three children, John Rockwell DeFanti and his wife Michelle of Amesbury, MA, Paul Rockwell DeFanti of Charlestown, and Rachel Mary Stebbins and her husband Lindsay of Bellingham, MA; a grandson Harrison David Stebbins; a sister Elizabeth Robison of Durant, OK; and a brother the Rev. Joseph Bourret of Glastonbury, CT. Mary was the mother of the late David DeFanti, Jr. and the late Ann DeFanti, and the sister of the late Nelson G. Bourret, Jr.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11 am at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 383 Old North Road, Kingston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019