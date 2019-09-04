|
|
Mary Jeanette Jawor (Williams), 90, died Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Newport July 18, 1929, she was the youngest daughter of the late Walter D. and Pearl (Cavander) Williams. She was the wife of the late Thaddeus P. "Ted" Jawor of Detroit MI, and former wife of the late Francis J. Toomey, Jr. of Newport, Detroit MI, Portsmouth RI with whom she maintained a lifelong friendship.
A graduate of Rogers High School, Newport, Mary received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in English at the University of Rhode Island in 1958. After obtaining her Masters degree in English, she continued on with graduate studies at Wayne State University (Detroit MI). She earned Professor Emerita status, teaching for the English department at Schoolcraft College in Livonia MI, retiring in 1989. She had a keen interest in Children's Literature. Mary enjoyed extensive travel throughout Europe as well as throughout the U.S. with close friends and family. Upon retirement, she returned to her beloved home in Jamestown. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Jamestown, where she served as Altar Guild Director for thirty years, the Vestry for six years and also as a Eucharistic Minister. An avid golfer, having been taught by golf pro instructor husband Ted in MI, she was a member of Laurel Lane Golf Course since the 1970s and made a hole-in-one at the Cranston Country Club. Mary had a love for the water: she was an avid swimmer, enjoyed fishing, and beaching with her friends.
Mary is predeceased by her brother, Walter D. Williams, Jr. and her sister Euguanie Fudala. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Nancy Champlin, Grace Sisson, Walter D. Williams III, Barbara Fudala, Frederick Fudala, Mark Fudala and Jean Fudala. She also leaves many great nieces and nephews and a great host of friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a service for the Celebration of Mary's Life in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, on Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. For information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019