Mary K. Leah, 99, of Wakefield, and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away Monday July 8.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Lillian (Danz) Leah.
She is survived by 6 nieces and nephews, Barbara Allan of Wakefield, with whom she lived, Bill Rhodes of Fayetteville, AR, Leah Hanson of Dike, IA, Clinton Anderson of Baldwin, WI, Angie Russell of Overland Park, KS and Kirsten Ward of Overland Park, KS.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 10 to July 17, 2019