Mary Mae (Zimmerman) Derr, 94, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Abram L. Derr for 54 wonderful years.

She lived in Middletown, PA, for most of her life until moving to Wakefield three years ago to live with her daughter, Jeanne Elliott.

Besides her daughter, she is survived by her son Robert Derr and wife Kathi or Mt. Joy, PA, sister Caroline Sheehan of Middletown, PA, granddaughters Kristen Stewart and husband Kyle of West Kingston, RI, and Rebecca Magee of Pawcatuck, CT, and grandsons Jeremy Derr of Palmyra, PA, and Brian Derr and wife Sarah of Schnaittenbach, Germany.

Her great grandchildren are Madison and Jake Stewart of West Kingston, Madison and McKenna Derr and Morgan Poling of Oklahoma City, and Brayden and Tyler Derr of Germany. She had many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mabel Zimmerman, brothers Clarence, Merlo, Harvey and Harry Zimmerman, and sister Jane Etter.

She retired as a secretary from the New Cumberland Army Depot (Telecommunications). She was a member of Middletown First Church of God. She volunteered at the Food Bank, loved to cook, garden, and "loved her chocolates!"

She will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap, PA with her loving husband. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the end of June in Middletown, PA. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 31 to June 7, 2019