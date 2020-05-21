Mary T. "Terry" (Quinlivan) Grausgruber
1944 - 2020
Mary T. "Terry" Grausgruber, 75, passed away May 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Grausgruber. Born in Fall River, MA she was a daughter of the late Theodore R. and Lorraine L. (Dupre) Quinlivan.

She is survived by four children: William P. Grausgruber, Linda S. Grausgruber, Sandra J. Minuto and Theresa R. Moorehead, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ted R. "Quin" Quinlivan.

Due to current health and safety regulations her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.hillfuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Memorial service
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

20 entries
May 12, 2020
We will miss you at Shoreside Terry. I will think of you especially when I make your french toast casserole. Rest in Peace my friend.
DENISE Mirabile
Friend
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our paers are with you.S
Susan Farrell
Friend
May 12, 2020
Terry we made so many great memories together. You will always be remembered with love.
Debra Gomes
Family
May 11, 2020
Linda, so sorry for your loss. I pray that you and your family have peace knowing she is now at peace.
Deborah Adams
Friend
May 11, 2020
I cant believe you are now an angel! Auntie Terry you will be dearly missed! You are with my Dad and all the other angels waiting for you! You will forever be in my heart! My deepest sympathy you are in my prayers
Stephanie Camara
Family
May 10, 2020
Mary was my roommate at West View. She was great, we had alot of laughs. She will be missed.
Dawn Nobile
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss Terry dearly it will not be the same at the senior center.
Lynn Boisvert
Friend
May 9, 2020
Linda and family,I am very sorry for your loss .Prayers for peace knowing that you all have an angel up in heaven,called mom .♥
Bethany Zwick
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Your mom was a beautiful soul and I'm sure she will be very missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. ❤
Lynn Greene
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts & prayers are with all of you.
Nancy Colburn
Family
May 9, 2020
So sorry she will be greatly missed by all.
Prayers, Hugs and Love to all.
Jerry & Aunt Donna Farmer & family
Donna Farmer
Family
May 9, 2020
She was like a Auntie to me. I will miss getting coffee with her at starbucks in E.G.
Paula Langston
Friend
May 9, 2020
She will always be my forever friend.
Judith Rocchio
Friend
May 9, 2020
Lissie...so sorry for your loss. May all the wonderful memories you have of your grandmother, keep her alive in your heart. I'm sure she and Bob will be watching over you and yours, forever.
MICHAEL LEA
May 8, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of the loss of your mom. She was a kindhearted beautiful woman. May she live on in your hearts and memories.
Audrey Davidson
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Deborah Scipionec
May 8, 2020
Mom
Your flame is eternal. You will be in Gods eternal kingdom shining bright looking down upon us.
Missing you
Linda
Linda Grausgruber
Family
May 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Keith Moulton
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her passing my prayers and thoughts are with you she always went out of her way to help people in need. Ray & Gail Hick
Ray & Gail Hicks
Friend
May 8, 2020
She will always be remembered, always helping people in need. We will miss you.
Rose & Dan Gundler
Neighbor
