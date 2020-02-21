Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Maryanne (Stizpeck) Jennings

Maryanne (Stizpeck) Jennings Obituary
Maryann (Stizpeck) Jennings, 72 of Exeter, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Stizpeck.

Maryann was the beloved mother of William Jennings and Jeri-Anne Jennings, and the loving wife of Gerald T. Cowen. She fought a long battle with cancer and it was her enduring strength that allowed Maryann to hold her first grandchild, Lizabeth Marie, on Tuesday, February 11th.

She was employed as a hydra clerk for Stop & Shop in North Kingstown for many years before retiring in 2018. Maryann loved animals, particularly penguins, and never turned away an animal in need of a home. She was also a devoted New York Giants fan.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4-6:30 PM with a service to follow at 6:30 PM in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Exeter Animal Shelter, 165 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822 will be appreciated.

For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020
