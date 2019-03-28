Marylou (Poucher) Giannattasio, 86, formerly of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love in Warwick on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Hudson, New York, Mrs. Giannattasio is preceded in death by her parents, the late Clinton Poucher and Pauline (Boice) Poucher. She is survived by her husband, Reynold (Rick) Giannattasio; four children, Rhonda Hevenor (Michael) of Smithfield, RI, John Paul Giannattasio of Hope Valley, RI, Toni Chandler of North Kingstown, RI; Michele Harris (Todd) of North Kingstown, RI; two grandsons, Sean Chandler of Scituate, RI and Sean Hevenor of East Greenwich, RI; five granddaughters, Kimberly Sanderson of Strasburg PA, Erin Weaver of Strasburg PA, Christina Grinham of Uxbridge, MA, Ashley Sylvia of Coventry, RI and Mary Wooten of Millington, TN; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews (and her pure white cat, Casper). She will be fondly remembered for her sweet demeanor and huge smile that encompassed her entire, beautiful face. Her sweetness served her well since she was married to a man everyone fondly, but accurately, referred to as "Grumpy". She was a loving and supportive wife for 66 years, following Rick (Renny) to Indiana and supporting him as he pursued his degree in engineering, and raising their children while he worked at Electric Boat and Newport Navy Base. Although she was not Italian, her mother-in-law taught her how to prepare many Italian dishes and her happy home was always a welcoming place for large meals, especially on the holidays. She worked hard getting her GED to be able to work at a couple credit unions. Her favorite outside job was working at the Red Rooster Tavern as a dessert maker, office assistant and coat room attendant.

Her funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated.