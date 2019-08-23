|
|
Matthew Kinsey Humbyrd, 36, passed away unexpectedly after a prolonged battle with chronic pancreatitis on Monday, August 19, 2019. Matt was the beloved husband of Ashley K. (Ross) Humbyrd. Born in Royal Oak, MI, he was a loving son of Dr. Danny E. Humbyrd and Dr. Shirley J. Kinsey, step-son of Dr. Gerri S. August and Dr. Michele D. Humbyrd, and son-in-law of Craig F. and Kathleen J. (Newbold) Ross.
In 2006, Matt graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a B.A. in Communication Studies and minored in Leadership Studies. While at URI, Matt joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and was active in Lambda Chi's philanthropic initiatives.
Before becoming a devoted stay-at-home dad, Matt worked as a hearing instrument specialist, where he earned a loyal following for his remarkable talent and patient-centered practices.
Matt was the loving father of Finneas Kinsey Humbyrd, caring brother of Dr. Casey J. Humbyrd (Kent Grasso), Dr. Chelsea J. Andrews (Steven), Zachary D. Humbyrd, Rebekah K. Greene (Matthew), and Sarah B. Enright (Timothy). He had a large and closely-knit family and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 8-10 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Finneas Kinsey Humbyrd Education Fund (c/o Bank RI, 290 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879) would be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019