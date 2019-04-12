Resources More Obituaries for Matthew McQueeney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Matthew Robert McQueeney

1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The family of Matthew Robert McQueeney sadly informs our community that he passed from us on March 25, 2019. Matt died peacefully in his sleep, reposed in a porch chair, eyeglasses in hand, and surrounded by the twelve-step devotional readings that had sustained his sobriety for many months and to his very last moment of life.

Our grief as his father, Robert Andrew McQueeney (ret. RISP) of South Kingstown, RI, his mother Maura (McGowan) Stehney of Killingworth, CT, and his sister, Heather Catherine McQueeney, of Stonington, CT, is shared and lessened by the constant attention of Matt's many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were still looking forward to more humor, more happy occasions, and more celebrations of Matt's life achievements.

We will be reminded of Matt's special traits whenever we look into the hazel eyes of his daughter, Sarah, and tussle the sandy hair of his son, Daniel. Most poignantly, we will be reminded of Matt's big heart whenever we hear of the kind words and gestures that flow easily even today from his children's generous nature, inherited from Matt and their loving mother, Krystyna (Kostadinowa) McQueeney of Medway, MA.

Among Matt's cherished possessions are his many athletic awards for basketball, baseball, and boxing, along with his green, leather-bound Bishop Hendricken High School memorabilia. Matt attended Westfield State University and was happily employed by Brown University's transportation services at the time of his death.

Our family will seek ways to transmute this painful loss into a grasp of grace and we wish to reach out in gratitude to the many professionals of law enforcement, encouraging teachers, patient mental health practitioners, and their sanctuaries, joyful athletic coaches, understanding neighbors, and countless hosts and hostesses who touched Matt in healing ways in an effort to reflect back to him, his precious essence and unique gifts.

Our hope and belief are that the power of our collective prayers, along who those of Matt's divinely embraced spirit, will help dissolve the destructive sphere of every type of addiction which encircles our society. We know, as Matt did, that we can break forward every day in the better light of a Christ-vision for our divine purpose because we have experienced many glimpses of that wholeness that life can offer. Thank you for those wonder-filled winks of heaven-on-earth, Matthew Robert McQueeney. We love you and miss you.

At the family's request, all services are private.

At the family's request, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered for the Sarah and Daniel McQueeney scholarship fund ? Citizens Bank, One Citizens Plaza, Providence, RI 02903.