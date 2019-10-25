|
Michael David Chmielewski, 58, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly Sunday.
Born in Providence, he was a son of David and Marie (Zonfrillo) Chmielewski of Narragansett. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a BA in Textiles and Marketing in 1983.
Michael had been formerly employed at Crate & Barrel, furniture division, in Cambridge, MA, and was the proprietor of Design Within Reach in Providence. He was a wedding planner and was known for his interior decorating. In his spare time Michael enjoyed the beach and had a passion for cooking, entertaining and enjoying life.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a brother, Stephen Chmielewski and his companion Kate Brown of Attleboro, MA; and a sister Susan M. Plante and her husband Christopher of Lincoln; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours to celebrate his life will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, on Sunday Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. A reception will follow at Trio Restaurant, 15 Kingstown Rd, Narragansett, RI. Burial will take place Monday Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019