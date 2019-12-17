Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Whitford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. "Mike" Whitford


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. "Mike" Whitford Obituary
Michael E. Whitford, 59, affectionately known as "Mike," passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 with his family by his side. A lifelong resident of Exeter, he was the beloved son of Lorena J. (LaFreniere) Whitford and the late Edwin C. Whitford, Jr.

Mike worked as an automotive machinist for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and his dogs.

Mike was the loving father of Maegan N. Mowbray and her husband, Adam and Joshua M. Whitford; devoted grandfather of Carter Mowbray; and caring brother of Susan M. Whitford. He is also survived by his former wife, Donna L. (Sinapi) Whitford.

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. His funeral will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a funeral service to follow at 11 am in Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 467 Ten Rod Rd., Exeter. Burial will be in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Exeter Animal Shelter, 165 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822 will be appreciated.

For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -