Michael E. Whitford, 59, affectionately known as "Mike," passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 with his family by his side. A lifelong resident of Exeter, he was the beloved son of Lorena J. (LaFreniere) Whitford and the late Edwin C. Whitford, Jr.
Mike worked as an automotive machinist for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and his dogs.
Mike was the loving father of Maegan N. Mowbray and her husband, Adam and Joshua M. Whitford; devoted grandfather of Carter Mowbray; and caring brother of Susan M. Whitford. He is also survived by his former wife, Donna L. (Sinapi) Whitford.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. His funeral will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a funeral service to follow at 11 am in Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 467 Ten Rod Rd., Exeter. Burial will be in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Exeter Animal Shelter, 165 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019