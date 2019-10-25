|
Michael Edwin Risser, 68, of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1951. Michael was the eldest of nine children born to the late Jameson and Mildred Risser. He was the proud father of Britt Monteforte and Jameson Risser and the loving grandfather of Ruby Risser, Anna Risser, Marina Monteforte, and Lola Monteforte. His siblings include Mary Gavigan, James Risser, Janine Risser, John Risser, Judy Richer, Margaret Allaire, Maureen Risser and the late Robert Risser.
As a part of a military family, Mike lived in many places as a child, including Germany, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Colorado, Delaware and Rhode Island. He received his high school diploma from Holy Cross School in Dover, Delaware. Michael earned a degree in nursing from the University of Rhode Island. Through the years he worked as a commercial fisherman, welder, lobsterman and psychiatric nurse. Mike loved the outdoors and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed surfing, hunting, music and gardening. He was a loyal Yankees and Celtics fan.
Mike will be remembered for his larger than life personality, sense of adventure, humorous expressions, and true individuality. He couldn't wait to hear about this week's catch or the latest surf report. He was always generous with praise and compliments for his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
A tribute to Michael's life will be held at the Bon Vue Inn in Narragansett on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 2-5 p.m.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019