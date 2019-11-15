|
Michael Joseph Robinson, 53, of South Kingstown, RI, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Judith (Legas) Robinson and L. Michael Robinson, Michael lived in Madison, Connecticut, then on his boat, the Ella K, (for a short time) with his dog, Spot, and in a host of other locations, before settling in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.
Michael went to Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut. He was a shipwright, carpenter, and woodworker. Always one for humor and charisma, he frequently added philosopher to his job descriptions. Michael lived by many mottos, including "Work smarter, not harder" and "Today's mighty oak is just yesterday's nut". These were exemplified by his innate talent and skill, quality of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and complex personality.
He had a lifetime devotion to the Boy Scouts of America and Scouting activities, from his own time in the organization through the Scouting adventures of his sons as well. Michael was an influential adult leader throughout their years in Scouting in both Troop 44 Matunuck and Troop 138 West Kingston.
Michael loved gardening, fishing, animals (especially his dogs), bonfires, fireworks, and music. He was an outdoorsman and a "MacGyver" to the core, always prepared for any situation. His love and skill for cooking was evident to anyone gifted with the opportunity to experience his culinary aptitude, whether in a fully equipped kitchen or in the woods with the bare essentials.
Michael is survived by his three children: Michael D. Robinson, Matthew A. Robinson, and Leah C. Robinson; his former wife of 20 years, Catherine (Allan) Robinson; three sisters: Catherine Hall (Jeff), Kelley Liptak (Joseph), and Kerry Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and partner, Corrie Heinz.
Michael loved and is loved fiercely; he will be missed.
Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 4:00 - 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019