Michael Ryan, formerly from West Springfield, Mass. and a current resident of both Charlestown, R.I. and Fort Myers Beach, Fl. died suddenly December 29, 2019 at the age of 68 in Fort Myers. He was a past employee of Bay State Elevator Co. and was the owner of Special T Shops in Narragansett and Watch Hill, R.I. for the past 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathleen (Collins) Ryan, and his son Michael Ryan formerly of Easthampton, Mass., currently residing in Hadley, Mass.and his mother Helen Ryan. He also leaves his sister, Madeline DeVasier of Westfield, Mass. and Martha Ryan of Pittsfield.
He is predeceased by his father Walter, his son Danny and his Goddaughter, Michelle DeVasier.
He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, 6 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held in Charlestown, R.I. in the spring. Any donations may be made to Meeting Street School located at 1000 Eddy St. Providence, R.I. 02905.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020