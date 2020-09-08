Michael passed away on August 7, 2020, in a car accident at the age of 39 in Rosenburg, Texas.
Survived by his Mother Theresa Pinckney and Father John Pinckney Sr. of Nokomis FL, Brother John Pinckney Jr. of East Greenwich RI, and Sister Lauren Pinckney of Memphis TN.
Michael served with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines (1/5) based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, CA. He was part of the initial invasion force that ousted Saddam Hussein and then returned and fought in the First Battle of Fallujah (Operation Vigilant Resolve). His third combat tour was in Ramadi, the capital of Al Anbar Province.
Born in Danbury, Connecticut on February 10, 1981, Michael was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was full of life and enthusiasm. When Michael was 9 years old his parents bought the McDonald's in Wakefield, RI, and moved into the Teft Hill neighborhood. He immediately became the only member of his family to have a Rhode Island accent. As a boy, Michael enjoyed many vacations camping in Upstate New York, beach trips to Cape Cod and Scarborough Maine with his family, as well as many days waxing his surfboard at the yellow pole on Narragansett beach. His big personality made him unforgettable and he was quick to make lifelong friends in his school years. Michael was a graduate of South Kingstown High School Class of 1999 and soon after attended Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.
After a year and a half of college Michael felt the call to serve his country. He joined the Marines in the summer of 2001 and graduated boot camp a week before 9/11. Immediately thrown into combat, Michael endured many loses and triumphs as a soldier in his three tours overseas. Being a Marine and serving his country with honor and dignity was of the utmost importance to him. During the years after his service, he returned home to Rhode Island. Wakefield was always his home and the memories he made there growing up helped him get through the tough times he endured in combat. Navigating his life after his time with the Marines was an adjustment as it is for many who return home from war. At times he battled his demons but was always putting his fellow veterans first. When he walked into a room his huge smile and laugh could not be missed. He had the biggest heart and if he loved you, you knew it.
Michael was a proud American, a war hero, and was loved by many.
A memorial service with be held September 25th from 7-9pm at the Elks, 60 Belmont Ave, Wakefield, RI, 02879. Private graveside services will be held the following day September 26th at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please make a contribution to Cannon Recovery House, cannonrecoveryhouse.com