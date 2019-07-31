|
|
Michele Mars Stanton, 57, of Washington, DC, formerly of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the companion of Leslie "Boss" Wallace, Jr. for 30 years. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Charles Rodman Stanton, Sr. and Elizabeth Rose (Champlin) Stanton and was raised by her second parents, the late Frieda Stanton Johnson and Harry Johnson, Sr. of Kingston, Rhode Island, her aunt and uncle who loved her unconditionally.
Michele was an optical assistant for 28 years before retiring. She was a royal member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe; enjoyed cooking for her family and friends; dancing; a lover of cats and was known by many as "Miss Mousey."
She is also survived by her siblings, Fawn A. Stanton of Port Richie, MD, Charles R. Stanton, Jr. of West Warwick, RI, Carla L. Monroe of Charlestown, RI, Lisa F. Stanton of Washington, DC and Jacquelynne Stanton of Hopkinton, RI; special cousins, Anthony Dean Stanton and Toni Stanton Arnold, both of Westerly, RI; nieces and nephews, Lonny W. Brown, Jr., Tyrell Wills, Austin J. Vieira, Charly Rose Stanton and Minneaush Stanton and her great-nephew, Prince Amari-Stanton Charles. She was the sister of the late Carlos Stanton of AZ and Pasco C. Stanton of RI . She leaves a host of other relatives and friends.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to her angels here on earth; David J. Giles, LaShann Andrade and Toni L. Stanton-Arnold.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Narragansett Indian Longhouse, 4425 South County Trail, Charlestown, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Humane Rescue Alliance – District of Columbia Animal Care and Control, 1201 New York Avenue NE, Washington DC, 20002. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019