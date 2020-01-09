|
Mildred Ann Johnson, 92, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Johnson. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Mildred (Hazard) Sekator.
Mildred was a graduate of South Kingstown High School. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at the Apponaug Pentecostal Church and was the president of the Women's Aglow of RI. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, visiting her family, and going to the beach.
She is survived by her children, Mervin Howard Johnson, Roger Charles Johnson, and Stacey (Johnson) Fernandes all of Warwick; her grandchildren, Taeje Sekator-Johnson, Karrah and Charna Fernandes. She was predeceased by her son Richard "J.R." Johnson and siblings, Mervin Sekator, Charles Sekator, Benjamin Sekator, Marion Cuffee, Phyllis Robinson, Gladys Thomas, Isabel Reels, Madelyn Fayerweather, and Margaret Thomas.
The funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am at the Apponaug Pentecostal Church, 27 Prospect St., Warwick. Calling hours will be held from 10-11am before service. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020