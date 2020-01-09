Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Ann (Sekator) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Ann (Sekator) Johnson Obituary
Mildred Ann Johnson, 92, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Johnson. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Mildred (Hazard) Sekator.

Mildred was a graduate of South Kingstown High School. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at the Apponaug Pentecostal Church and was the president of the Women's Aglow of RI. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, visiting her family, and going to the beach.

She is survived by her children, Mervin Howard Johnson, Roger Charles Johnson, and Stacey (Johnson) Fernandes all of Warwick; her grandchildren, Taeje Sekator-Johnson, Karrah and Charna Fernandes. She was predeceased by her son Richard "J.R." Johnson and siblings, Mervin Sekator, Charles Sekator, Benjamin Sekator, Marion Cuffee, Phyllis Robinson, Gladys Thomas, Isabel Reels, Madelyn Fayerweather, and Margaret Thomas.

The funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am at the Apponaug Pentecostal Church, 27 Prospect St., Warwick. Calling hours will be held from 10-11am before service. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -