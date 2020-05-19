Nancy Ann Leventry, 70, of Richmond, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 27, 2020, at South County Hospital. Born October 27,1949 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late A. Richard and Dolores (Rombough) Ogren. Nancy grew up in North Kingstown and graduated from NKHS in 1967. She went on to attend and graduate from Lancaster School of the Bible in PA where she met her husband, Robert E. (Bob) Leventry. They were married for close to 49 years.
In addition to her husband, Nancy leaves behind 3 much-loved daughters, Michelle R. (David) Stebner of Richmond, RI, Debra M. (Samuel) Curry, of No. Scituate, RI, and Stephanie M. (David) Nelson of Middleboro, MA; 9 cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Natalie, and Joshua Stebner; Abigail, Annaliese, Kathryn, and Alannah Curry; and Lydia and Charlie Nelson. She will also be greatly missed by her brothers, Richard (Cynthia) Ogren of Saunderstown, RI, and David (Shelley) Ogren of Michigan.
Nancy was a kind, gentle, hardworking woman, with a sweet personality and beautiful smile, even during difficult times. She liked to crochet, read, garden, do puzzles, spend time with her family, and enjoy the occasional bowl of ice cream.
Nancy was dedicated to her family, friends, and her church family at Exeter Chapel, where she was a founding member. She was always looking for ways to support those around her through prayer, encouragement, a kind word, and a helping hand. She sought to grow in her faith and be refined into the image of Christ until God called her home.
Nancy worked diligently over the years to help support her family. Her last place of employment was Shady Acres Nursing Home in Exeter, RI, where she moved up from dietary aide to kitchen supervisor before her retirement in 2011.
For many years, Bob and Nancy served as hosts through the International Student Ministry at URI, forming lifelong friendships with the students they met. Nancy was also especially dedicated to the young Mothers' Bible study group, faithfully leading studies and praying for and encouraging the mothers in the group. In 2011, she served on a missions team to Haiti, during which she even dug fence post holes for a demonstration garden. In 2019, she and Bob hosted a group of students with the Hope Haitian Choir and had prayed for them ever since.
Nancy never complained about or let her heart condition stop her from serving others. She truly loved those around her with her whole heart, humbly putting others before herself. All who knew her will be forever touched by her example of a life well-lived.
A private graveside service will be held at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to either World Relief Haiti at www.worldrelief.org or Providence Rescue Mission at www.providencerescuemission.org would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.
In addition to her husband, Nancy leaves behind 3 much-loved daughters, Michelle R. (David) Stebner of Richmond, RI, Debra M. (Samuel) Curry, of No. Scituate, RI, and Stephanie M. (David) Nelson of Middleboro, MA; 9 cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Natalie, and Joshua Stebner; Abigail, Annaliese, Kathryn, and Alannah Curry; and Lydia and Charlie Nelson. She will also be greatly missed by her brothers, Richard (Cynthia) Ogren of Saunderstown, RI, and David (Shelley) Ogren of Michigan.
Nancy was a kind, gentle, hardworking woman, with a sweet personality and beautiful smile, even during difficult times. She liked to crochet, read, garden, do puzzles, spend time with her family, and enjoy the occasional bowl of ice cream.
Nancy was dedicated to her family, friends, and her church family at Exeter Chapel, where she was a founding member. She was always looking for ways to support those around her through prayer, encouragement, a kind word, and a helping hand. She sought to grow in her faith and be refined into the image of Christ until God called her home.
Nancy worked diligently over the years to help support her family. Her last place of employment was Shady Acres Nursing Home in Exeter, RI, where she moved up from dietary aide to kitchen supervisor before her retirement in 2011.
For many years, Bob and Nancy served as hosts through the International Student Ministry at URI, forming lifelong friendships with the students they met. Nancy was also especially dedicated to the young Mothers' Bible study group, faithfully leading studies and praying for and encouraging the mothers in the group. In 2011, she served on a missions team to Haiti, during which she even dug fence post holes for a demonstration garden. In 2019, she and Bob hosted a group of students with the Hope Haitian Choir and had prayed for them ever since.
Nancy never complained about or let her heart condition stop her from serving others. She truly loved those around her with her whole heart, humbly putting others before herself. All who knew her will be forever touched by her example of a life well-lived.
A private graveside service will be held at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to either World Relief Haiti at www.worldrelief.org or Providence Rescue Mission at www.providencerescuemission.org would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.