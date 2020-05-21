Oh, how this hurts my heart! Not only was Nancy Cyr my history teacher at CHS, she was my mother's best friend. Shelly was our babysitter for years. Nancy was a brilliant, witty, and caring teacher and friend.



I have posted a picture from the 1976 Varsity Revue at Coventry High School where Nancy (in blue), my mother, Al Berard, and Jim DiPrete took us all back in time for a fun dance (maybe the song was "On the Boardwalk in Atlantic City?"). Three of the four of them are dancing together now. Rest in peace, Nancy. We all loved you.

Anne Robertson