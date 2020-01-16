|
Nancy E. Hamilton, 75, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on January 4, 2020 at Scallop Shell Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Warren M. Ferguson. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur W. Manley & Elizabeth E. (Kay) Manley.
Mrs. Hamilton was employed as a library technician for the U.S. Navy for many years until her retirement. She was involved with many pet rescue organizations.
She leaves her loving son, William A. Hamilton & his wife Joanne of Narragansett and her brother Arnold W. Manley of Richmond. She was the mother of the late Elizabeth L. Cote. Cherished grandmother of David M. Hamilton, Willian R. Hamilton, Gregory J. Hamilton & many great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Nancy's wishes, her funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020