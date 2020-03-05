Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Nancy W. (Waite) Blydenburgh

Nancy W. Blydenburgh, 93, of Wakefield, passed away Saturday February 29th. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Blydenburgh.

Born in North Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Edith (Lynn) Waite.

Mrs. Blydenburgh was High School Science Teacher for the North Kingstown School System, retiring in 1987. After her teaching career, she became the office manager for her husband's company, Oakwood Products in Narragansett.

She was the volunteer coordinator for South County Hospital from 1992-1998. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, and boating.
She is survived by two children Betsy McGowan and her husband William of Brighton, MA and David Blydenburgh of Warwick; a sister Barbara Matteson of Vermont; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late William A. Waite, Jr. and Constance Sweck.

A Requiem Eucharist will be held at 10 am Friday at the Church of the Ascension, Wakefield. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday, 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to The Church of the Ascension, 370 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifunerlahome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2020
