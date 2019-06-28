Norman E. Brown, Sr. "Thunderbolt", 75 years old of Charlestown, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on, Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was the youngest of four children born to the late Two-time Boston Marathon Winner, and U.S. Olympian, Ellison Myers "Tarzan" Brown, Sr. And Ethel M. (Wilcox) Brown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Norman E. "Stormin" Brown, Jr. and his siblings, Ellison M. "Sonny" Brown, Jr., Ethel M. "Sis" Brown, and Marlene (Brown) Monroe.

He is survived by his daughter, Anna Brown-Jackson of Narragansett, four grandchildren, Brittany (David) Blankenship, Allan (Audrey) Jackson, Jr. and Myers Jackson of Rhode Island, and Desiree Johnson of North Carolina, four great grandsons, Rywan Jr., Cameron, Adrian and Michael. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Thunderbolt was a proud member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. Hard work was no stranger to him through out his life. He was a skilled stone mason and construction worker. One of the jobs he prided himself on the most was being airlifted by helicopter to clean and polish the "Independent Man" atop the Rhode Island State House. He had a strong and undying love for family, and spent his days at the pond and mushrooming.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Narragansett Indian Tribe's Longhouse located at 4425 South County Trail in Charlestown, RI. Calling hours will be respectfully omitted per Thunderbolt's wishes. He will be buried in the Wilcox Indian Burial Ground in Charlestown, RI at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Thunderbolt's Headstone" c/o Anna Brown-Jackson, 14 Coffey Avenue, Narragansett, RI 02882.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to all of the family, friends, medical agencies/individuals for their outpouring of support, acts of kindness and generosity during Thunderbolt's time of need. Without you we wouldn't have been able to do it. We are eternally grateful. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 28 to July 5, 2019