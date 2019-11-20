|
Odd Larsen, 92, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was the husband of Dora Elsa (Pettersen) Larsen for 60 years. Born in Flekkefjord, Norway, the son of the late Emil Kristian Larsen and Jesine (Jensen) Larsen.
After coming to the U.S.A. in 1962, Mr. Larsen was a product design engineer for Texas Instruments, Inc. for many years before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hiking and traveling.
Besides his wife he is survived by 17 nieces and nephews and was the brother of his late sister Ingeborg and his late brothers Jens, Lars, Ostein and Johannes.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 am in St Andrew Lutheran Church, 15E Beach Road, Charlestown, RI 02813. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019