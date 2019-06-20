Olga (Zadrozny) Vitello, 85, of Provincetown, MA, and Newport, RI passed away at home on June 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Vitello. Following Bob's career in hospital administration, the family moved from Minneapolis to Rochester, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Jackson Heights Queens before settling in East Greenwich RI.

Born in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Zadrozny.

Olga will be remembered as a free spirit who followed her own path; defying her father to attend Fisher Jr College, traveling to Europe at 18, graduating URI and then Simmons College with an MSW and starting a career after 50 as a clinical social worker at the Veteran's Administration in Providence.

Upon retirement, she found a new home in Provincetown where she fit right in, painting at the Cape Cod School of Art, selling art at William Scott Gallery, volunteering at Ruthie's consignment and forging lifelong friendships.

Olga was president of the East Greenwich Garden Club, a master gardener, and an early environmentalist – composting before composting was popular. She was known for her avant-garde outfits and hats. She was quite the role model who leaves behind a long line of capable women who knew her as a mother, aunt, grandmother, colleague, friend, and mentee. She was a friend to all and went out of her way to help whether she knew you her whole life or just met you.

She leaves her children; Robert and his wife Barbara Winkler of Newport, RI, David and his wife Laurette of South Kingstown; Peter and his wife Maureen of Charlotte NC, and Nicole Vitello of Tiverton.

She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Berlucchi of Quincy, MA and her grandchildren; Loren (John), Matthew, Hannah, Katherine and Gabriel Vitello, and great granddaughter Ida.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St Joseph's Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Peaked Hill Trust P.O. Box 1705 Provincetown MA 02657, Provincetown Art Association Museum or the RI .

