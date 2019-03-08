Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
114 High Street
Wakefield, RI
View Map
Patricia Ann (Swanton) Mullaney, 87, of Point Judith passed on to eternal rest Monday, March 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer at the Pine Grove Health Center in Pascoag. Patricia was the loving wife of the late John R. Mullaney. She was born in Boston, MA daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Mogan) Swanton.
Patricia was a stay at home mom, day care provider, seamstress, quilter and all around amazing artisan. She spent many hours sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting and creating ceramic art pieces. She also enjoyed spending time with her son, Robert and granddaughters, Katlynn and Michaela Mullaney. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Hajema of Hudson, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Jackson and Margaret Trainor, brothers Paul and John Swanton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Avenue, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019
