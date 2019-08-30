|
|
Patricia D. Brown, 83, formerly of Narragansett and South Kingstown, RI, passed away in her sleep at the home of her daughter Kristine Moore in Brownwood Texas on Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar J. Brown. Pat enjoyed the last year of her life living with Kristine and her family in Texas.
Born in Woonsocket, RI on Dec. 26, 1935, Pat was the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants Alexander and Mary Kolinsky. Pat was extremely proud of her Ukrainian heritage. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and Dean Jr. College in Franklin, MA. Pat married Ed on Sept. 1, 1957 and together they raised their family in Narragansett, RI, where Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. One of Pat's greatest joys in life was caring for her grandchildren and she adored and dearly loved them all.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her three children, Steven Brown of Wakefield, Paula (John) Tucker of Wakefield and Kristine (Dale) Moore of Brownwood, TX.; eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Stephanie and Hanna Brown, Sara (Jose), Samuel, Bradley Tucker and Savannah and Clinton Moore; and seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Anne Turchan, sister of the late Stephanie Kolisnyk and Paul Kolisnyk.
Friends and family are invited for a funeral service at the Church of Ascension, 370 Main St. Wakefield RI at 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 143 Main St. Wakefield RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019