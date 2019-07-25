Patricia L. Carll, 82, a long-time resident of East Greenwich, RI passed away after a long illness surrounded by her family on July 20, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Alfred R. Carll. They were married on May 31, 1958 at St Rose of Lima Church in Warwick, RI and lived in East Greenwich for the last 42 years.

She was the loving mother to Lori Rudd and her husband Jeffrey Rudd of Foxboro, MA, Lynn Birch and her husband Keith Birch of Mansfield, MA, Stephen Carll of Jamestown, RI, and Thomas Carll and his wife Donamarie Carll of Warwick, RI. She was Nana-extraordinaire to Alexandra Bennett and her husband Andrew Bennett of Billerica, MA, Allyson Rudd of Los Angeles, CA, Alina Birch of Mansfield, MA, Daniel Rudd of Arlington, VA, Katherine Birch of Mansfield, MA, Caroline Rudd of Foxboro, MA and Brandon Carll of Warwick, RI. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Pat was born in Providence, RI on October 30, 1936. She was a daughter of the late Miguel and Jannet (Ingham) Pacheco. She was the sister of Barbara Moos of Campbellsport, Wisconsin, Virginia Hayes of Winsor, Connecticut and the late Mary Tucker, Bernadette DiCarlo, Theresa Szelag, Jannet Carl, Miguel Pacheco Jr., Edith Moore, Elizabeth Pacheco and Catherine Pacheco. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Pat was RI born and bred – graduating from St. James Catholic School, Lockwood High School class of 1954, and going on to St Joseph's School of Nursing to become a registered nurse – an accomplishment she was so proud of – and that would define so much of her life.

Pat worked at Kent County Hospital for many years in many different departments, including 16 years in outpatient surgery. She cherished her nursing friends – staying in touch with monthly breakfasts long after everyone had retired. She is a past president of the Hospital Auxiliary and was instrumental in their campaign to donate $1 million to Kent County Hospital over five years. She was co-chair of the Auxiliary's Annual Golf Tournament for years – always looking for donors, golfers and ways to raise more money for the Hospital.

Pat and Al have called East Greenwich their home for 42 years. Shortly after moving to East Greenwich she became an interim School Committee member and then campaigned for School Committee. She was a past president and long-time active member of the Greenwich Bay Women's Club.

Pat and Al fully enjoyed their retirement years! They were able to travel to Europe, Hawaii, the Cape and throughout New England. Mom spent many summer days with her family at Narragansett Beach, her happy place! For 20+ years they were members of the Exeter Country Club playing golf up to five times per week in multiple leagues, spent the cold winter months in their New Smyrna Beach, FL home, joyfully watched their grandchildren grow, kept in touch with long-time friends and made new ones along the way.

Pat was always the go-to-person for her family, sisters, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors… She reached out to folks when they were sick – visiting, sending cards, providing support (and nursing advice!). She kept people in her prayers and attended mass almost every day. In her last days, Mom took comfort talking with Father Ricard and the Chaplain from Old Colony Hospice.

Pat's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and their teams at the Head and Neck Oncology Department at Dana Farber and to the amazing staff from Village at Willow Crossing, Old Colony Hospice and Bayada Home Health Care. Thank you to family and friends for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Pat and her family over the last 18 months.

The funeral will be held today, July 25, at 9 a.m. from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to a . Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019