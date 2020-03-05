|
Patricia M. (McKanna) Ratigan, 96, of East Greenwich passed peacefully on February 12, 2020. She was married for 55 years to her beloved late husband William T. Ratigan. Daughter of Dr. Harry F. McKanna and Jeannette (Heinbecker) McKanna, she was also predeceased by her sister Jeannette Freeman, brothers Harry, George, and Ross McKanna.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Rossetti (Tom) and sons John Ratigan (Robin), Gerard Ratigan(Laurie), Peter Ratigan(Kara), Daniel Ratigan(Laura), fifteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, her sister in law Evelyn McKanna and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Pembroke ('45) and Radcliffe ('47), her loving family is her greatest legacy.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Elizabeth Community, 2364 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886 or St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown, RI 02852. To read full obituary please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2020