Patricia R. Weitzel, of Wakefield, RI, passed away on April 14, 2019. She was born in New Canaan, Connecticut, August 20, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Lauretta (Archambault) Runyon.

Mrs. Weitzel was a graduate of New Canaan High School in New Canaan, Connecticut and attended the University of Connecticut until she left school to join the war effort by working in the x-ray tube division of The Machlett Company in Stamford, Connecticut.

Once WWII ended, Patricia and her husband, the late Charles W. Weitzel were married and raised their children in Wilton and Ridgefield, Connecticut where she volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels and in the Farmingville School Library. She was also a volunteer with Seniors Helping Others.

In 1985, Patricia and her husband retired and moved to Kingston, RI and later to Narragansett. During this time she completed her education at the University of Rhode Island. She received her bachelor's degree in English literature, was Phi Beta Kappa and all at 70 years of age.

She and her husband were married for 63 years until his death in 2008. Patricia and her husband had a love of travel and hosted several URI foreign graduate students over the years. She instilled in her family her love of literature and the importance of kindness to others.

Mrs. Weitzel leaves behind one son, Robert W. Weitzel (Lynn) of Hollis, New Hampshire, a daughter Mary Jane Glanz of Bridgeport, Connecticut and a daughter Ann R. Weed of Ridgefield, Connecticut. She was also the beloved grandmother to Wendy Harco (Peter) of Danbury, Connecticut and Jack Weitzel of Hollis, New Hampshire. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Alison Ann Harco and Peter Paul Harco of Danbury, Connecticut. She was the sister of Michael Runyon (Christine) of Chocowinity, North Carolina and the late John Runyon (Kathleen) of Morehead City, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be sent to The VNS Home Health Service, 14 Woodruff Ave., Suite 7, Narragansett, RI 02882.

There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 10 to May 17, 2019