Patricia (Tully) Smith, RN, 85, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of Roderick L. Smith, III for 64 years. Born in New Haven, CT, she was a daughter of the late Walter J. Tully and Hulett E. (O'Donnell) Tully. She was the sister of the late Roberta T. Nagel

Mrs. Smith was a 1954 graduate of St. Luke's School of Nursing in NYC. She was a Registered Nurse at Kent Hospital, South County Hospital, Wickford Middle School, and taught nursing at Chariho Vocational Center for 17 years. She was the first LINKS Director for North Kingstown Public Schools.

She was a Communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wickford where she taught Nursery School. She enjoyed painting, Swedish Weaving, jewelry making, wintering in Naples, FL, and traveling with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her four loving children: Kim S. Drapala and her husband Walter of North Kingstown, Pamela S. Hill of North Kingstown, Roderick L. Smith, IV of North Kingstown, and Jennifer S. Hawkins and her husband Craig of Coventry. Cherished grandmother of Kellie, Laura, Garrett, Steven, Amanda, Lindsey, Patricia, and eight great-grandchildren.

Her Requiem Eucharist will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Kindly omit flowers. Gifts in her memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 16 to May 23, 2019