Paul Casey, 79 of Narragansett passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Grimley) Casey for 59 years. Born in Providence, the son of the late James and Mary (Sheahan) Casey.
Mr. Casey was the manager of Wickford Shipyard for 46 years and enjoyed boating with friends on Narragansett Bay. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, class of 1958. He was a hockey enthusiast, player and coach, as well as an avid New England sports fan. Most of all, he was a devoted and loving family man.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Kimberly (Paul) Sparks of Franklin, MA, Kerry (Michael) Coleman of North Kingstown, Michael Casey of Narragansett and Mark (Michele) Casey of Narragansett; 11 grandchildren, Danielle, Tyler, Brittany, Tyler, Deanna, Zachary, Kellen, Ryan, Shannon, Rylee, Kinley and a great grandson, Maverick. He is also survived by his brothers, Raymond Casey and James Casey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd Narragansett. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 143 Main St Wakefield, RI 02879 or 245 Waterman St Suite 306 Providence RI 02906. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
