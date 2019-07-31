|
Paul Emile Pelletier, 85, formerly of Woonsocket, RI died peacefully in the home he shared with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Wakefield RI on July 27, 2019. He was the husband of the late Erika Pelletier. Paul was born on April 21, 1934 to Francois Xavier Pelletier and Marie Louise Daignault-Pelletier and was raised in Woonsocket RI. He was a veteran and served honorably in the United States Air Force.
Paul was a consummate musician with a great passion for playing the violin. He expressed himself through music and at the young age of 11 was already being asked to play Catholic masses and weddings in the Woonsocket area. He had a remarkable memory and ability to recall thousands of songs. While he had countless musical engagements, he was most proud of playing with Pavarotti, Itzhak Perlman, Tony Bennet and was honored to be selected as part of the orchestra for the movie Meet Joe Black. All who met him were greeted with a smile and warm hello. He entertained all and played his last Catholic masses just days before he passed.
Paul was a prayerful man, devout Catholic and dearly loved his family both near and far. He is survived by his four children; Michelle Pelletier, South Burlington VT, Paul Pelletier (Tina), Chattanooga, TN; Steven Pelletier, North Smithfield, RI and Kenneth Pelletier (Jean), Wakefield, RI. He was the proud "Papa" of his five grandchildren; Ashley, Erik, Emily, Sarah and Josh. Paul will be remembered most of all for his love of music, languages, history, all things German, as well as his love of family and friends.
There will be a Funeral Mass on August 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road, Charlestown RI 02813.
