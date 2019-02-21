Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
North Kingstown, RI
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis Cemetery
Peace Dale, RI
Paul J. Leduc Obituary
Paul J. Leduc, 60, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday February 18, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Michelle "Mimi" Leduc for 26 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Raymond, Sr. and Mary Louise (Mawry) Leduc.
Mr. Leduc has been the operations manager for Woonsocket Senior Services for the past 20 years.
He coached both of his sons in Little League when they were younger, he enjoyed the beach, music, playing the guitar, playing softball and basketball, and was a passionate fan of all New England Professional Sports teams. He also volunteered his time and cooked at St. Bernard's Church for 15 years.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Paul Leduc and Remy Leduc, both of North Kingstown; a sister, Dyann Boudreau and her husband Richard of Narragansett; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Raymond Leduc, Jr.
He will be remembered as being a loving and devoted husband and father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Bernard Church, 415 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2019
