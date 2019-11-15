|
|
Peter E. Fitzpatrick, 86, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of Margaret H. (Fallon) Fitzpatrick for 60 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Francis J. and Sarah C. (Wynn) Fitzpatrick.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was an Army veteran and served his country honorably in the Korean War. He was an entrepreneur in the construction industry for many years. Mr. Fitzpatrick was a member of the North Kingstown Lion's Club, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and Sons of Irish Kings. He was an active communicant of St. Bernard's Parish. Most of all, Mr. Fitzpatrick enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was the loving father of Meg Fitzpatrick, Colleen Pickering (Donald), Mary-Kate Mulligan (Thomas, NKPD, Chief, Ret.), Peter Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Patricia), James Fitzpatrick, Sarah Bagley (Christopher); brother of Francis Fitzpatrick and Sally Taft. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will take place at the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019