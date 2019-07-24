Peter Speer Carland, 74, of Richmond, RI passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carol Carland. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of the late Richard B. and Lucinda (Wickersham) Carland and brother of the late Pamela Kelsey of Bayville, NJ.

Mr. Carland served honorably in the United States Navy as E5 Electronics Specialist for two years Active Duty and Reserves thereafter. Following his discharge from the Navy, he founded Speer Communications and most recently worked for the Falvey Insurance Group in Quonset, North Kingstown.

He is survived by two children, Peter Carland of Peterborough, New Hampshire and Kerri Carland Creager of Merrimack, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew and brother and sister in law, Richard B. and Kathleen Carland of Narragansett.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial with military honors will follow at the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.