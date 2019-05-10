Philip "Bo" Rivard, Jr., 64, of South Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Maureen (Foran) Rivard. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of Pauline (Pulcifur) Rivard and the late Philip B. Rivard, Sr.

Philip was a member of the carpenters union local #94 in Warwick for many years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing on his boat, going hunting and loved spending time with his family and dogs and always looked forward to going on a yearly cruise with his family.

Besides his mother and wife, he is survived by his loving daughter Kelly Rivard; his siblings Randy Rivard, Jolene Rivard, Paula Foran, and Dorene Florio; his dogs Susie and Mandy and grandpuppy Zoey. He was predeceased by his sister Rene Rivard.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Pt. Judith Fishermen's Scholarship Fund, PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI, 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 10 to May 17, 2019