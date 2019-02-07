Phoebe M. Hillman, 89, of Exeter, RI passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at Scallop Shell Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Jack L. Hillman for 70 years. Born in North Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Herbert G. Dyer and Gertrude M. (Gardiner) Dyer.

Mrs. Hillman was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years until her retirement. Phoebe and Jack enjoyed camping with the Good Sam's Club and wintering at Tree Lakes in Palmetto, Florida. Quilting and knitting (Tuesday Group) were relaxing pastimes with family and friends.

She leaves her loving children: Jack D. Hillman (Barbara) of Palmetto, FL, Linda H. Judkins (Richard) of Palmetto FL, and Steven B. Hillman (Debora) of Exeter. Cherished grandmother of four grandchildren (Gwen, Bret, Shannon, Shelby) and ten great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Herbert Dyer, Jr. of Exeter, Reba Whitford of Exeter, Jane Johnson of Maryland, Benjamin Dyer of Virginia, Mark Dyer of North Carolina and the late Rowland Dyer, Robert Dyer, & Gertrude Greene.

A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Phoebe and Jack will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial will follow at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the will be appreciated.