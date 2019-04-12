Phyllis F. Goodwin, 91, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Christopher V. and Lillian (Doherty) Fisher, she was the sister of the late Doris Spicer. She received her bachelor's degree from Rhode Island State College (now URI) in 1948 and her master's degree from Columbia in 1950. Phyllis started her career as a preschool teacher at the child development center on the URI campus. While working at URI, she met her future husband, Ernest "Deak" Goodwin. They married on October 10, 1953.

After her children were almost fully grown, she began a second career as the children's librarian at Kingston Free Library from 1972-1995. She was beloved by generations of young families in the Kingston area for her creative story hours. She was also a volunteer at Christ the King Parish and Assumption Parish in Providence. Phyllis delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. Later in life she discovered her passion for art, basketry and portraiture; she completed portraits of all her treasured grandchildren.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 46 years. She is survived by her late husband's son Bruce Goodwin of Norton, MA and her children Nancy Berry and her husband Rob of Charlestown, NH, Craig Goodwin and his wife Susan of Fort Pierce, FL, Jane Gates and her husband Brad of Franklin, MA, Peter Goodwin and his wife Maureen of Claremont, NH and Susan Goodwin of White River Jct., VT. She is survived by many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday,April 15 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 301 S County Trail, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested that you perform a kind act for someone or donate in her memory to Christ the King parish, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI.